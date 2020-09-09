Oak Bluffs: Tom Dresser book coming soon

We have had the gift of September’s cool days and cooler night temperatures this past week, and are promised more of them, with a brief interruption of hot and humid for a couple of days, then back to fall. I guess we could look at it like an “advertisement” that we have to tolerate once in a while to be rewarded with the gift of more enjoyable weather. I think every variety of woodpecker, along with their children and grandparents, have been coming to the feeder, and especially to the suet block on the lilac bush. Perhaps they are fattening up for the winter, and know something we do not about climate change. In the meantime, I get frequently sidetracked into watching them, the cardinals, catbirds, titmice, and the acrobatic hummingbirds, as they bring me joy and entertainment. The bees are in abundance also, shopping at the flowers we planted because they were said to attract bees and birds, and they certainly do. I have gotten over my morbid fear of stinging insects, except for spiders and mosquitoes, and just walk past the flowers ignoring them as they go buzzing from plant to plant. Hopefully everyone is staying safe, being kind and patient, and we must continue to do so even when it is most difficult.

Not our usual way of announcing the September opening of school, but we will do our best. According to the school website, Students will begin remote learning on Thursday, Sept. 17. Please contact the school for the latest info, as everything is subject to change.

In honor of Gordon Goodwin, it is the fourth annual Maritime Month at our Oak Bluffs library, which this year, of course, is celebrated virtually. Thursdays from 10 to 10:30 am on Sept. 10, 17, and 24, the M.V. Museum will present items of the week. Fridays from 5 to 5:30, Sept. 11, 18, and 25, Cooking maritime meals with Caroline; Sundays from, 8 to 8:30 am, Sept. 13, 20, and 27, Red Sky in Morning (Roast), a maritime book talk, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 3 pm, Intelligencer story book group. The main event will be on Sept. 22, at 6 pm for a local history talk “Esther Aboard a Ship in Edgartown,” a Zoom interview with Elaine Cawley Weintraub.

“Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard” is a different kettle of fish from any of his previous publications, but after much consideration, this latest book by Tom Dresser will be published on Sept. 21. Tom’s wife, Joyce, once again will provide the photos to go along with the story. It deals with ghosts and other otherworldly phenomena, all associated with Martha’s Vineyard one way or another. Tom feels confident that he has uncovered a number of unusual experiences, and that the people who told their stories of encountering a spectral sensation are most sincere. They believe what they saw, heard, or felt. It was real to them. Books will be available at the usual sites, as well as Tom’s website, thomasdresser.com.

Here is my happy story for this week. The Seiman family has many celebrations in August and September every year. Rachel and Abraham celebrated 55 years of marriage on August 28, Rachel’s birthday was on Sept. 5. The birthday of Gina Patti, the Seimans’ daughter-in-law, was Sept. 9, their son-in-law Rob Oslyn’s birthday is coming up on Sept. 26, and Gina and Rob‘s wedding anniversary was August 13. And lest we forget, the Seimans’ granddaughter Kaya’s birthday was August 7, and Kaya is a senior at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Enjoy the celebrations, and what a wonderful blended family this is, sharing much love with each other.

Congratulations to Pat and Rick Kelley, who will celebrate 42 years of marriage on Sept. 17.

It’s time to send September birthday smiles to our friends at Aidylberg and Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs. Smiles to Willam Sullivan, Paula Drisco, Spencer Hilton, Emma Goldorn, and Linda Andrews.

We send birthday smiles to Emily deBettencourt on Sept. 12, my daughter Mary Alley on the 13th, Florence BenDavid and Sidney Mullen on the 15th, Rick Kelley on Sept. 16, and Patty Moreis, Kathy Burton, Natasha Huffam, and Vani Pesoni on the 17th. We remember Linda BenDavid on Sept. 11.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.