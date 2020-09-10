Suzanne K. Blake, 61, of Edgartown passed away unexpectedly, in the arms of her husband Jack, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Sue was born on April 24, 1959, in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Priscilla and John F. Kleinstuber. She married the love of her life, Jack, on May 18, 2009, on the Island.

Sue worked for many years as a dental hygienist in several Coast Guard base medical offices around the country while she raised her children with their father, Tom. After retiring from dental hygiene, she found true love and happiness “on the water,” working and laughing with Jack as an “oyster girl.” She always had a smile on her face, and sparkle in her beautiful golden eyes when she was on the farm with Jack raising the oysters and just being truly happy together. If she saw you in town, you might get to hear her “whoo-whoop” as she waved you over for a big, warm hug. Sue was endlessly generous in every aspect of her life, especially with her love. No one she knew ever celebrated Thanksgiving alone; there was always room at her table, and always a vacancy at the “Sueryan Hotel.” When you were at her house, she would just be “putzing” around, making sure everyone had a full belly, a full drink, and most important, full hearts. Her love will forever be felt by so many.

Sue went by many titles over the years, daughter, sister, wife, hygienist, mom, friend, confidant, oyster farmer. In 2012 she added a new name to that list, MumMum. Hearing her granddaughters call her that made her so happy, and she proudly displayed pictures and talked about them to everyone she ran into. The time spent with her “girls” was cherished, and they love her very much.

Sue is survived by her husband Jack; her children Jennifer (Brian), David, and John (Stephanie); her granddaughters Ryan, Taylor, and River; her sister Nancy; her brothers John, Kevin and Edward; and too many nieces, nephews, and in-laws to list. She loved you all. With respect to Sue’s memory, there will be no services at this time. She would never want anyone to get sick, and once a time comes that we can gather and celebrate her life, we will.

In lieu of flowers, what would have made her the happiest if you call someone you love and tell them how much, share a story and a laugh, and remember how wonderful and contagious her laugh was. Give your sweetie an extra-tight squeeze tonight. Next time you are in line at the grocery store, let the person behind you with a full cart go first. Adopt that puppy or kitty that needs a loving home; if you can’t adopt, you could donate to your local shelter. Mom made this world a better place, and her memory would be best served if we all tried to be a little kinder every day.