Ridin’ with Biden parade makes cross-Island ride

Wanting to raise awareness, encourage voting, and show support, a group of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters took to the streets Saturday afternoon during a “Ridin’ with Biden” parade.

The lively event began at the Edgartown School where a cluster of vehicles covered in signs supporting the Democratic nominees for president and vice president lined up before making a cross Island trek and honking in support of Biden and Harris. The parade began at Edgartown School, went through downtown Oak Bluffs, and Five Corners in Vineyard Haven before ending at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury.

The parade was organized by Carla Cooper, an activist and member of indivisible Martha’s Vineyard who wanted to gather Democratic supporters.

“It’s a way for people to participate,” Cooper said. “To let people know Biden has strong support here.”

Among the many Biden/Harris signs were signs in support of Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, signs telling people to vote yes on Question 2 to support ranked choice voting, and messages just encouraging people to vote.

As the election draws near, supporters of the Democratic and Republican parties have been making public displays of support. Cooper said the parade was in part an answer to the Trump floating rally last month.

“These are real people,” Cooper said gesturing toward the lined up cars covered in signs like “Biden/Harris 2020,” “Dump Typhoid Trump” and others. “They’re not the 1 percent people who can afford a cigarette boat.”

Clothing designer Lorraine Parish also attended the parade in her vintage 1968 Volvo that had a cardboard cutout of Joe Biden in the passenger seat.

“It’s our answer to the boat parade,” she said. “These things are fun and energetic and positive.”

Throughout the parade, Parish said the response was overwhelmingly positive and she could count on one hand the amount of negative reactions she saw.

“It made people smile and it was really uplifting,” Parish said. “We were all just so pumped up.”