Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

Children’s Day in Brazil is celebrated on Oct. 12. In 1923, the city of Rio de Janeiro, then Brazil’s capital, hosted the Third South American Child Congress. The following year, taking advantage of the recent event, federal deputy Galdino do Valle Filho drafted the bill that established this new commemorative date. On Nov. 5, 1924, Decree No. 4867 instituted Oct. 12 as the Children’s Day celebration’s official date in Brazil. However, the date did not become an immediate unanimity. In 1955, the date began to be celebrated from a marketing campaign designed by a toy industry called Estrela. First, Eber Alfred Goldberg, the company’s commercial director, launched the so-called “Robust Baby Week.” The success of the campaign soon attracted the attention of other entrepreneurs linked to the toy industry. With that, they launched an advertising campaign promoting the “Semana da Criança/Children’s Week” to boost sales. The good results made this same group of businesspeople revitalize the celebration of “Oct. 12” created by Deputy Galdino. Thus, Children’s Day started to incorporate the country’s calendar of commemorative dates.

To celebrate the date and with her parents’ help, I interviewed Rafaela Alves (12), a young and rising gospel singer among the Brazilian community on the Island.

What do you like to do for fun?

I like to travel with my family and hang out with my friends.

What prompted you to start singing?

I started to sing when I was 2 years old, and my parents realized that even at a young age, I could sing and memorize the lyrics, and ever since, I sing at church. We are members of the Revival Church in Oak Bluffs.

What are your musical influences, your favorite singers?

A lot of people have influenced me, and until today many people still do. My musical teachers, Lucas Andrade and Marine Ficher, always were a big influence. Some of my favorite singers are Casting Crowns, Isadora Pompeu, Julia Vitória, and Gabriela Rocha.

Would you like to be a professional singer? What are your dreams in regards to music?

Yes, I would. One of my biggest dreams for my musical career is that God’s love can touch people, and that my music brings faith and hope to all hearts. I also just released a new song in Portuguese, and I am working on the next one, which will be in English, and if people are interested in listening to my work, they can go to my YouTube Channel: youtube.com/watch?v=GfCDB5wSTiE.

How’s your school year going?

This school year has been okay so far, but we found some difficulties in this new remote learning journey. Like sometimes the connection is bad, or we can’t hear what the teachers are saying, but I am still grateful for all the effort and dedication of the schools and teachers so that we can continue to learn.

*********************

This Saturday, Oct. 24, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will show “Frozen” in Portuguese. The event is free at the drive-in (YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs). Gates are open from 6 to 6:45 pm; the film begins at 7 pm. Here is the link with info and to claim your free ticket: tmvff.org/frozen.

This column will be my last for the year 2020. I am going on maternity leave and will be back after the holidays. I wish you all a wonderful season of celebrating life in the best and safest way. Let’s strive to be kind to each other, wash our hands frequently, social distance, wear masks, support the Island’s small businesses during the holiday season, tip well, write the Island’s educators thank-you notes, and get a flu shot.

As for the election, continue to encourage people to have a voting plan, help with registration, and phone banks. Something my husband and I will be doing, and if anyone also feels inclined to do the same, is sending pizzas to folks in line to vote. I am a fan of any effort that protects everyone’s right to vote and maintains our hope of democracy. Here is the link for more information, if interested: polls.pizza. Another cause very close to our hearts is contributing to help with Florida’s Returning Citizens Pay Fines and Fees: wegotthevote.org/finesandfees. Please donate if you can. Individuals with records need our help, and it will help them in the long-term.