Murray granted one year probation

Caleb Murray was granted a one-year pretrial probation in Edgartown District Court Friday.

Murray, 27 of Chilmark, was arrested in June during a Five Corners vigil for George Floyd. Murray allegedly spit on and bit a police officer, attacked sheriff’s deputies, and threatened arson, according to a police report. He was charged with a threat to commit a crime and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Murray is the son of actor and former Saturday Night Live comedian Bill Murray.

Murray’s probation will end on Oct. 27, 2021 at which time his charges will be dismissed as long as he follows the terms and conditions of his probation.

A court appearance for Mason Buddy, who allegedly scammed an elderly Vineyard woman out of $25,000, was moved to Jan. 22.

Appearing at District Court on Friday, Buddy’s attorney, Matt Jackson, told the court his client was working on executing documents to transfer assets to his victim.

Buddy is also facing charges for allegedly rooking Clarence “Trip” Barnes out of a vintage car.

As The Times previously reported, Buddy has a history of bilking people out of money, and was sentenced to federal prison in 1999. During that sentencing, he was ordered to make $334,000 in restitution to more than 11 people he had taken money from. He was also ordered not to incur any new charges.