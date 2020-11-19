Phase 3 guidelines proposed for construction sites

As the Island continues to wrestle with a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two towns Tisbury and now Edgartown in the state’s red zone as high-risk, new guidelines have been drafted for construction and worksites on Martha’s Vineyard as part of Phase 3 of the construction site reopening plan.

In April, workers such as landscapers, hardscapers, general contractors, masons, plumbers, carpenters, and more returned to work after a month-long construction moratorium was put in place to prevent COVID-19 exposure in close-quarters workplaces.

As part of the reopening, a phase-by-phase plan was created to protect worker safety and mitigate possible spread. These phases each included specific guidance for workers when they are at job sites, or on their way to job sites.

Measures such as riding in single occupancy vehicles and having only two workers on a site at any given time were included in the first phase.

Phase 2 of the back-to-work guidelines included a maximum site occupancy of 10 workers, and a recommended guideline for the quantity of interior workers of one worker for every 500 square feet of interior space.

Among these restrictions were several others that had to do with sanitation, penalties for noncompliance, reporting work and cleaning schedules, and other day-to-day information required to keep job sites secure and reduce the potential for transmission.

At a town hall held by the Martha’s Vineyard Builders Association (MVBA), which saw around 300 participants, members of the association presented the third phase reopening guidance alongside health officials and building inspectors.

In large part, Phase 3 continues the guidance and safety precautions outlined in the second phase of reopening, with some important changes. An inspection by the building inspector or health agent prior to commencing work on a project that was halted during the moratorium or a newly permitted project is not required under phase 3, along with the daily disinfecting of shared surfaces.

Included in these regulations are mandatory face mask requirements at all times on job sites, as well as the designation of a COVID-19 safety officer for each site. If a site has five or more workers on it at one time, the safety officer must be present at all times.

All sites are still limited to 10 workers unless permission is granted from the board of health or building department. Random inspections may take place at job sites, and inspectors may issue a warning, fines, or may require the site to be shut down depending on the level of noncompliance. If workers are riding together in a vehicle without masks they will be warned, or fined for subsequent infractions. Workers are permitted to ride together while wearing a mask, but are encouraged to keep the windows down when possible because of how close the contact is inside a vehicle. Edgartown board of health agent Matt Poole said there are nine construction-related companies that have had one or more employees test positive for COVID-19 recently.

This represents the full span of labor and trades jobs, including HVAC, electrical, plaster, drywall, landscaping, and many others.

As part of Phase 3, employers who have an employee test positive must report to their local health department within 24 hours.

Poole encouraged each individual worker to do their part in reducing the potential for workplace exposure, particularly by laying low and staying home if they think they might be sick.

According to Poole, the local data shows that the lion’s share of COVID cases are being spread through community transmission, from Islander to Islander.

“We aren’t seeing people from off-Island in our daily tallies, we are seeing Islanders. You can count on one hand the number of positives we have had from out of state in the past week or so,” Poole said. He stressed the importance of working together as a community to stop this “exponential spread” before it gets worse.

With Edgartown in the red (the highest risk assessment level) for the first week, and Tisbury in the red for the second week in a row, Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said the Island needs to lower its case count, or face another probable state-mandated shutdown,

“128 cases have been diagnosed in the last two weeks. Many of these have been in the trades,” Valley said. “If you continue to be in the red three weeks in a row, the state starts telling you to roll back.”