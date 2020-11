1 of 9

A funeral procession was held Saturday for Allan “Buddy” deBettencourt Sr. with a vintage fire truck carrying his casket to St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven.

According to his obituary, deBettencourt served for 58 years as a member of the Oak Bluffs Fire Department before retiring as a captain. He died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.