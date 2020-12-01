Mad Martha’s up for sale

After 50 years of scooping ice cream treats, the owners of Mad Martha’s Ice Cream are putting their business and buildings up for sale.

For the listed price of $10.5 million, you can be the owner of the Mad Martha’s brand and its three commercial buildings in Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown.

The Vineyard Haven location is assessed at $1,118,800, the Oak Bluffs location at $1,482,900, and the Edgartown location at $1,130,300, according to records in each of the towns.

Paul and Patricia Roberts purchased the Mad Martha’s business in 1998. The owners and their real estate agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shop is a favorite of former President Bill Clinton who was photographed with a cone or two during his tenure in office.

Mad Martha’s is the second Island ice cream shop to be put on the market this year after the Edgartown Dairy Queen went up for sale last month.