Let them eat pumpkin cake!

1 of 8

When quarantine started, I occupied my time cooking more meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This year’s Thanksgiving has many firsts, and I decided to contribute by making a dessert with a nutty twist.

I combined two different recipes, which I found through my subscription to the New York Times’ cooking section for a Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Maple Brown Butter Glaze and allrecipes.com, in which I used nutmeg and vanilla extract to add to the cake batter mixture. I put chopped walnuts into my cake batter, and on top the maple glaze to create this Pumpkin Nut Bundt Cake.

Pumpkin Nut Bundt Cake with Maple Walnut Glaze

Bundt Cake batter ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1½ tsp. ground cardamom

¼ tsp. allspice

1 tsp. nutmeg

1¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 cups light brown sugar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 can pumpkin purée

½ cup plain yogurt

1 cup chopped walnuts

Maple Walnut Glaze ingredients:

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ tsp. salt

handful of walnuts

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper until the mixture turns light brown.

In a large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, stir together the brown sugar, olive oil, and stick of butter and blend until smooth. Stamp out the lumps using a fork. Add the vanilla and eggs, and mix until smooth on a medium setting. Combine with the canned pumpkin purée and yogurt, blend until the batter looks like peanut butter.

Add the dry ingredients and mix until thickened; switch between the mixing paddle and a whisk attachment to tamp out any stubborn flour lumps. Top off with chopped walnuts and fold them into the batter using the mixing paddle.

Grease the 10-inch bundt cake pan with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 350°, pour the pumpkin nut batter into the pan, scrape out the remains with a spatula, and smooth out the mold’s top and sides until evenly distributed.

Place in the oven and bake for 60 to 65 minutes. To test how much the batter has cooked through, poke the cake with a butter knife. If both sides come out clean, the cake is ready to be taken out and placed on a cooling rack for 20 minutes. To remove the cake from the pan, loosen the cake’s sides and midsection with a butter knife.

Melt the 2 Tbsp. butter for the maple glaze in a small saucepan, which takes about 30 to 45 seconds on medium heat. Pour into a small mixing bowl and combine with confectioners’ sugar maple syrup, and salt. If the glaze is too thick, add a little bit of water to the ¼ cup used for the maple syrup. Blend until smooth and pourable. Add the maple glaze on top using a spatula to distribute the glaze, and top off with a handful of walnuts.

Serve after a full meal around the holidays, and be satisfied with your sweet, homemade contribution.