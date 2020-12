Bradford J. Fauteux, 71, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the son of the late Raymond H. Fauteux, Sr. And Leona (Gazaille) Fauteux. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bradford’s memory can be made to Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, PO Box 1552, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 or online at http://www.mvshellfishgroup.org/donate-now. A complete obituary will be updated in the future.