COVID forces SSA to cancel ferry crossings

The Steamship Authority canceled two crossings of the MV Martha’s Vineyard Friday afternoon after a vessel employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 12 noon and 1:15 pm crossings were canceled, according to an email alert from the SSA.

“The employee was a member of the crew that was scheduled to start their watch with the noon departure from Woods Hole. As a result, the noon departure of the M/V Martha’s Vineyard from Woods Hole and its 1:15 p.m. departure from Vineyard Haven have been canceled,” the SSA said in a press release. “The Authority has assigned a substitute crew to the vessel so it will be able to run the rest of its scheduled trips.”

According to the release, more information will be released later today. This is the second time this week that an SSA employee has tested positive for COVID-19.