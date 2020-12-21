Construction to continue on Beach Road

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says work continues on construction of Beach Road, though she acknowledged some “conflicts” with drainage planned for the road where a shared-use path is under construction.

“The contractor performed some test pits in advance of the planned work to install drainage structures and relocate the water main and sewer line,” MassDOT spokeswoman Judith Riley wrote. “This investigation revealed some conflicts and the findings are being reviewed to revise the drainage design accordingly.”

In the meantime, work on utility pole and overhead wire relocation continues, Riley wrote. “The utility companies are planning to resume work after the holidays,” she wrote. “Work over the winter months will be dependent on weather conditions.”

The project, which some property owners along Beach Road have been critical of, was supposed to start in September. It was delayed until November because of final permitting issues.