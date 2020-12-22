‘A beautiful soul’

Emma Hall, 22, is being remembered as a young woman who loved music, had a knack for baking, and enjoyed working with kids so much from her days as a nanny that she was pursuing a career in early childhood education.

On the night of Dec. 19, Hall’s life was tragically cut short in a head-on collision on Beach Road. Two of Hall’s friends who were also in the car with her sustained injuries.

Those who knew Hall, who graduated with honors from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2017, remember her as a bright young woman with a great sense of humor.

One of Hall’s closest friends, Lauryn Bond remembers Hall’s baking talents and her ear for good music like Beyoncé and Erykah Badu.

“We were always listening to music,” Bond said. “She had such a crazy taste in music and you couldn’t get in her car without at least knowing like one Beyoncé song because she loved everything about Beyoncé.”

Bond first met Hall while the two were freshmen at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. But it wasn’t until their junior year that the two became close.

“I’m not even sure how it happened because we were so different, but we just kind of clicked,” Bond said.

Bond ended up moving to Tennessee their senior year of high school, but the two stayed close. Bond came back to the Island to go to Hall’s senior ball as her date. Hall would also frequently send care packages to Bond with gifts and she would also send cards on holidays.

“There was never a time when we weren’t blasting music or laughing,” Bond said while laughing. “She’s really creative and she had this stationery, she’s kind of like a little old lady with that kind of stuff.”

The two were also planning on Hall to visit Tennessee after the pandemic—especially to see a Dolly Parton rooftop hotel.

“All this other stuff we were just excited to do. She was just really fun and I was alway learning new stuff no matter how long we had been friends,” Bond said. “She was a very great and beautiful person. What a beautiful soul. Very caring and loved her friends.”

Molly Carroll, who was one of the passengers in the car the night of the accident, said one of her favorite memories of Emma was at a Harry Styles concert at the TD Garden in Boston.

“[Emma] was on the floor with my sister and I and another friend and my mom was in the nosebleed section and Emma looked up to my mom and yelled at the top of her lungs, ‘Hi Carol,’ and my mom could hear her all the way from the nosebleed section of TD Garden,” Carroll wrote in a text message to The Times. “That just reminds me how much Emma was so funny and so loud in the best way and so bright.”

MVRHS teacher Chris Baer, who knew Hall not only as a student, but as a babysitter for his son and dog sitter for his pets, said she was an “honest and earnest” student, as well as a talented baker.

“She would take care of our dogs sometimes when we were away. We would often come back and she would’ve baked very sophisticated, complex cookies and left them for us. Decorated and each one different. She was a very talented baker among other things,” Baer said.

Baer also said the other two young women involved in the crash were “wonderful students” and wished them well.

“They are all super sweet conscientious kids,” Baer said.

Elaine Weintraub, another of Hall’s former teachers, said Hall was particularly proud of her Irish heritage and joined Weintraub and other students on a high school junior class trip to Ireland.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful girl. She was bright,” Weintraub said. “Opinionated, funny, able to stand up for herself, full of ideas, artistically talented…this is a terrible loss.”

A photo of Hall and Weintraub during the Ireland trip sits on display in Weintraub’s home. Hall printed the photo and had it framed as a gift to Weintraub.

“She loved everything,” Weintraub said. “A very loving girl.”

Hall was also known for her volunteer work with the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair where she and her sister, Charlotte, worked behind the scenes and as livestock judges, according to the family’s obituary.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Emma Hall. Emma and her family are long time volunteers at the annual Agricultural Fair and we will miss her bright smile and engaging personality. She represented the very best of the next generation of young leaders on the Island. We will dedicate this year’s Fair to Emma and will honor her there. We send our condolences to Emma’s family and friends,” Agricultural Society president Brian Athearn said in an email. “The Island has lost a shining star.”