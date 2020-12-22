Elaine Jean Ciancio

Elaine Jean (Marchant) Ciancio died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home in Vineyard Haven, due to complications from a 54 year long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 72 years old.

Elaine was born in Oak Bluffs on May 22, 1948 to Lloyd P. and Frances (Campbell) Marchant. She grew up in Vineyard Haven and attended the Tisbury Elementary School and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School as the graduating class of 1966.

Elaine married Michael Ciancio originally of Oak Bluffs. Since MS made it impossible for her to work, she was a homemaker and stay at home mother to their two daughters, Jocelyn (Ciancio) Broadley and Marilyn (Ciancio) Fuller.

Before becoming bed bound due to the effects of MS, Elaine enjoyed cake decorating, sewing, singing and dancing.

She loved her Island home of Martha’s Vineyard and was so proud to have been a native Islander. Elaine always had a childlike excitement for Christmas morning and always enjoyed seeing her grandchildren.

Elaine carried a positive strength and attitude for all those years by allowing herself no more than 10 minutes a day to feel upset/sad about having MS. She said nothing was going to change. She always wore lipstick, whether she was home or out and about. “Love That Pink” #435 by Revlon was her color.

Elaine is survived by Mike, her husband of 54 years, daughters Jocelyn Broadley (Shawn) of Oak Bluffs and Marilyn Fuller (Gregory “Scott”) of Fredericksburg, Va., her sister, Judith A. Pachico of Vineyard Haven. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Garrett Broadley, Grace, Hope and Samuel Fuller. She is survived by her lifelong best friend, Patricia Lawrence of Edgartown.

Elaine is now at peace. Her family likes to think of her doing those things that MS took away from her: decorating cakes, sewing, singing, and dancing. And yes, she left the house Saturday night wearing that “Love That Pink” lipstick.

Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to: VNA of Cape Cod-Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, Ma. 02601 and/or Horizons Geriatric Care Management, PO Box 1105, Vineyard Haven, Ma. 02568.

Services for Elaine will be held at a later time.