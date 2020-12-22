Leslie’s to stay open

Leslie’s Drug Store and Pharmacy in Vineyard Haven is no longer closing at the end of the year.

The Holmberg family that owns and operates the Main Street fixture is working with investors to keep the doors open. In a Facebook post, manager David Holmberg wrote that the pharmacy is headed into 2021 just like any other year and is open and ready to help the community.

“We are not closing! We have rescinded the end of the year closing date previously published. We are in the process of working with investors to keep the door open,” Holmberg wrote.

In October the business made the announcement that existing financial difficulties were exacerbated by the pandemic, but after an outpouring of support from the community Holmberg reached out to find investors to keep the business going.