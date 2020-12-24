Roadside memorials placed in tribute to Emma Hall

Roadside memorials were placed on Beach Road Thursday near where 22-year-old Emma Hall died in a head on collision Dec. 19. Remembered as “honest and earnest” by her former high school teacher Chris Baer, who trusted her to babysit and pet sit, and a “beautiful soul” by her friend Lauryn Bond, Hall’s sudden demise shocked and saddened the Vineyard.

A painted stone, a bouquet, and a wreath were among the tokens of remembrance placed at the end of the Beach Road seawall.

The stone, which was painted robin’s egg blue, read “Rest in Peace, Emma Hall. I love you.”

Zachary Dupon, a 24-year-old Oak Bluffs man, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in relation to Hall’s death. He was arraigned Dec 21 in Edgartown District Court, pleaded not guilty, and was ordered held in the Dukes County Jail.