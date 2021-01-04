Mikolaj G. Wojnowski, 76, died peacefully at his home in Vineyard Haven on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021. He was the husband of Jolanta M. (Dopierala) Wojnowski. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan 5, at 11am in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven.

Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.