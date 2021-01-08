An Oak Bluffs man who was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday and watched the rally held by President Donald Trump outside the Ellipse says the narrative that Trump supporters from that rally stormed the U.S. Capitol as an angry mob is inaccurate.
Steve Gallas, 61, said he went to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to see what would happen for himself as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes. He said he’s not a Trump supporter or a Joe Biden supporter (in 2016, he wrote a Letter to the Editor about the need for a third party after supporting Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary), he just wanted a front row seat to the historic day.
“I wasn’t there for Trump. I wasn’t there for Biden. I was there because I knew something was going to happen,” he said.
During an hour-long interview with The Times, Gallas railed repeatedly about the narrative and the focus of the “mainstream media.” (Media reports did focus initially on the violence and chaos, but also showed some of the peaceful protesters outside.) Asked about what happened inside, Gallas said he wanted to focus on what he witnessed, which he described as not very exciting.
“The vast majority of the people were not storming anything. The vast majority of people were good people just there,” Gallas said. “This was not a huge angry mob. The crowd did not storm. The crowd did not attack.”
Asked about the scores of people who did clash with Capitol Police and broke windows and ransacked the offices of lawmakers, Gallas said he doesn’t condone what they did. Five people have now died as a result of what U.S. Rep. William Keating and others have described it as an “insurrection.” The FBI has issued four posters seeking information on dozens of suspects in connection with the violence, along with the more than 82 people arrested thus far.
Gallas said what happened inside is wrong. “That’s absolutely irresponsible,” he said of the violence. “I don’t condone it and what’s going to happen to those people is going to happen to them.”
Gallas said he was able to go inside the barriers that had been set up around the perimeter of the Capitol Building. “There were breaches in the barricades and police right there. I walked right through and so did everyone else with police within eyeshot,” he said. “People were really calm. They weren’t violent. It was nice, casual. It was lowkey.”
He described a scene outside the Capitol that was much more serene than what’s been seen from inside the building, though he did hear a canister go off as tear gas filled the air. He moved away up-wind from that area to avoid the irritant.
Footage shot by Gallas — before, during and after the breach inside — bears out his story. People are milling about as a group of police officers on bicycles ride by in one of the clips. Most of his clips show people chanting and waving flags, but no violence.
“Granted there were a lot of people behind the barricades. There were already people on the rear of the Capitol. They were just standing on the steps taking selfies and trying to stay warm,” he said. There was no pushback from the Capitol Police officer nearby. “He pulled the barricade back and said go ahead, I don’t care. He let everyone in.”
At the earlier rally held by Trump, Gallas said most of the people appeared bored and were more focused on how to get warm on the raw, windy day. He does not believe the words of Trump to “never give up” and “fight” or Rudy Guiliani who told Trump’s supporters that Democrats deserved “trial by combat” incited the crowd.
“In my mind, there wasn’t any incitement to go and storm the Capitol,” Gallas said.
He said there were agitators wearing military-style clothing along the route from the rally to the Capitol trying to get the crowd fired up, but he repeated that the majority of people were just there to peacefully protest. “There were people trying to incite the crowd and I remember yelling at one. Maybe we should have grabbed their megaphones. I’m not there to get in a fight with anyone. There were people there to incite the crowd. No one was listening to them.”
Gallas was on a bicycle because he wanted to be mobile that day. He said even though there were thousands of people there, he was able to easily navigate his way to the Capitol building on the bike.
As for what he’s seen reported from that day, Gallas is disgusted. “I really don’t have any trust in the media at all, how it gets manipulated,” he said. “This is a really important time right now. It’s being spun. None of them are the truth.”
The parallels to the Black Lives Matter marches continue. Most of those people were peaceful demonstrators, but conservative media outlets focused solely on the violent minority.
Thank you for publishing this first hand, factual information so that we can form our own feelings about what happened. You did the honest thing and remained neutral. This is rare in todays media world but very much needed at this time.
There are peaceful protestors outside the Capitol everyday that could be reported. They do not break in, steal items, smash windows, tear valuable artifacts off walls, etc. It broke my heart to see the Capitol being desecrated.
seriously??? “It was nice, casual. It was lowkey”? Five people died – many more could have. And he calls this “media spin”? So all of us who watched the live events unfold on multiple networks were wrong? This was a horrific event and a moment that will be talked about for many generations to come.
Ridiculous! Doesn’t deserve a response.
5 people died, including one police officer, multiple officers were injured, the floor of house and senate were occupied, and item were stolen from congressional offices. Saying this was peaceful and the media is spinning this because of what you saw when you stayed outside is ludicrous. The pictures and videos from inside the Capitol show what happened.
Another “neutral” observer asks is to ignore the evidence of our own eyes. 5 people are dead. There were individuals who had weapons inside the Capitol, there were molotov cocktails found. A gallows and noose were erected. These are instruments of terror, not innocent, doe-eyes protesters. These people were posting on social media for weeks of their intent to violently attack the Capitol if their demands were not met. Their target? The Vice President, for not obeying trump’s order to not certify the votes. This reporting is an insult to all sane people.
Just curious. How did Mr. Gallas know it was going to be a “historic day?….one worth traveling off island to film?
In related news, most people at Ford’s Theatre were not John Wilkes Booth
He definitely didn’t need to go to “document” this. Everyone has cell phones or cameras. Why would there be a rally on the day Congress certifies the election? I’m skeptical that he was a “neutral” party.
After watching the recently released video of the violence and hate leading up to the shooting of an insurrectionist, I just can’t help but wonder why the MV Times thought this story, which ends with an implication that the media is spinning the violence, was a good story to run. I guess I’m disgusted as well, just in the MV Times for making this their lead story of the day.
Video can be seen here: https://twitter.com/billpascrell/status/1347653772940632065?s=21
“The vast majority of people were just good people there.” Where have we heard that before? Oh, yes, Trump at Charlottesville. Good people? The type who wave confederate flags and erect a noose on a gallows in plain sight of the Capitol? The plethora of marchers who sported neo-Nazi and white-supremacist signs, tattoos and paraphernalia? Good people?! We all saw the images of these “good people” marching to the Capitol. The assault and attempted insurrection that followed? The death and destruction? These were assuredly not the actions of “good people”. I’m disheartened that the MV Times saw fit to conduct and print this interview. Gallas’ last comment –“None of them (the media) are the truth. The Times should have told Gallas to take his “truth” somewhere else.
Any attempt to minimize what happened at our nation’s Capitol Building on Wednesday is beyond credulity.
Having said that, what most people don’t realize is that there was also a Health Freedoms rally taking place there on Wednesday. I know some people who were there – holistic health practioners, doctors, nurses, health freedom advocates, and activists, some of whom I know. These people had nothing to do with the Insurrection mob rioters that stormed the Capitol. So my point is that there probably were reasonable folks there peacefully protesting and giving speeches who had nothing whatsoever to do with the scumbags who committed these heinous acts against the United States government who should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. As someone here has said, this was not media spin. What happened HAPPENED. And saying it was peaceful is indeed ludicrous. So I have to agree with Carla Cooper.And I would question your motives for saying what you said.
The fact the times would run this article is dangerous bordering on irresponsible. Plainly what happened required a mob mentality to occur, many people an officer of the law defending the capital included, died and the capital was over run for the first time since 1812. The fact the times would suggest this was a peaceful protest or anything other than an angry mob is ignorant of the facts and frankly irresponsible journalism.
well- we all have opinions. Mr. Gallas was there.
I am sure his observations are in keeping with the facts.
There were thousands of people there. As with all protest, the great majority of protestors are law abiding citizens exercising their 1A rights.
Just as with protestors at BLM events, some people are angry enough and willing enough to use violence to get their point across.
I do not condone it, but violence pushes the issue in question onto the national stage. Four deaths at Kent State , with other factors of course, galvanized the nation to find a way to end the Vietnam war .
The protest that erupted and tore this country apart over the summer resulted in 19 deaths. Some related to the protest, some “perhaps”
One retired police officer was killed during these protest.
But, in my mind, the great majority of people participating in the BLM riots —note that I am willing to use the word “riot” — were peaceful citizens exercising their 1A rights . But there is a difference here.
The protests of the summer were motivated by clear racial injustice that involved a consistent and continuing toll of black Americans dying at the hands of police.
The assault on the “peoples house” was motivated by the rantings of a deranged megalomaniac who is incapable of accepting the clear will of the people. His sycophantic enablers are willing to sacrifice lives and the foundations of our democracy to support a clearly debunkable lie. They are responsible for this most egregious assault on the principals this country is founded upon.
I urge trump supporters to look somewhere other than right wing “echo chambers” for some factual information.
Perhaps then, we , as a nation can start to heal from these last 4 dark years.
Well maybe it wasn’t violent because he stayed away from where the violence took place? It’s like saying I stood outside a Nirvana show in the early nineties. They weren’t that loud or intense. Given the most charitable reading this account comes across as incomplete. People were killed. The only thing that prevented a possible blood bath was the color of the protester’s skin.
Mr. Gallas, While I appreciate what you describe as your neutrality in observing this situation, it’s difficult to ignore that the intent of the rally, and the comments of both the president and Rudy Giuliani, were to attempt to subvert the will of the majority of American voters and force the overturning of a free election in our country, based on claims of voter fraud that were repeatedly rejected by the courts. This is not a peaceful protest, it is insurrection. And even if you weren’t moved by their rhetoric, it is inexcusable for them to speak of “trial by warfare” in the presence of far-right group members who had telegraphed their intentions for weeks prior to the event.
And make no mistake, inside it was a destructive mob – based on the evidence of their own selfies, not on the “Mainstream” media. People were killed, offices ransacked, quite possibly national security breached. And it’s difficult to ascribe benign intent to those marching through the Capitol with Confederate flags and T shirts with slogans like “Camp Auschwitz”.
And finally, regarding the police – while their politely allowing you and others to breach the barricades may have made it all feel like a mellow stroll in the park to you, to me it represented an egregious dereliction of duty. The houses of Congress were engaged in one of the most important deliberations in our democracy, while the clear intent of the rally, and of the crowd – angry or not – was to disrupt that process. To allow anyone at all access to the Capitol, and the halls where these deliberations were occurring, was an unconscionable affront to democratic process. I would hope that the fact that many of those in charge of those police forces have resigned in the aftermath might cause you to reconsider your assessment of their actions.