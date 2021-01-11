Trial slated for Mason Buddy

Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes put his foot down on the Mason Buddy case Monday morning. Buddy is accused of bilking a senior out of $25,000 through a bogus investment proposal. Buddy is also accused of failing to pay Clarence “Trip” Barnes for a vintage car.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo, who had been expecting restitution but found the money wasn’t there yet, told the court details were still being worked out in the case, including a status date for restitution.

Judge Barnes asked Palazzolo if restitution would close the case.

“If the defendant is able to raise restitution to make both victims whole we’d certainly enter that as a plea, otherwise it would likely be a jury trial [where] we’re asking for jail time,” Palazzolo said.

Judge Barnes questioned why a jury trial wasn’t already in the works.

“Your honor, one reason is we’re trying to figure out what those restitution figures are at the moment,” Buddy’s attorney, Matt Jackson, told the court.

He said Buddy plans to come up with the money.

“How far apart is he from the restitution amount?” Judge Barnes asked. “Are we talking he’s $100 off or $3,000 off?”

“I would suggest it’s in the thousands,” Palazzolo said. “However defense counsel tells me he thinks he can raise the money.”

Judge Barnes scheduled Buddy’s case for a June 17 jury trial.