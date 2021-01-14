School project to cost average taxpayer $738 per year

For the first time, Tisbury taxpayers are getting a sense of how much a Tisbury School renovation and addition project will cost them.

At a joint meeting held between the select board, school committee, and finance committee before the finance committee broke off to its regular business, financial consultant Lynne Welsh offered an average tax bill increase figure for the project. Welsh said using a bond debt service option called “Level Debt,” which she found the committees were more inclined toward than another option called “Level Principal,” repayment of a $55 million bond debt over 30 years for an $800,000 home (deemed average for Tisbury) would amount to an $738 per year increase on the average property tax bill. That would bring the overall tax bill up to $7,336 per year, finance committee member Allan Rogers told the committees.

“Level Debt, really what it means is throughout the 30 years of the bond issue, principal and interest are fairly constant,” she said.

As far as overall interest is concerned, Level Debt will cost about $2 million more than Level Principal, she noted, $78 million as opposed to $76 million.

“So it now becomes somewhat of a political discussion, if you will. You know, what’s the appetite of the voters — what would be the reaction of someone seeing $738 for the life of the project versus going to the level principal, when you’re basically asking them to pay up front…It now becomes a discussion of what you think is palatable to the voters. That’s what we’re basically here to discuss and talk about tonight — what would be the strategy and why you would go to the voters with one of these funding schedules.”

After a little more than an hour of deliberation, the joint meeting ended with the committees taking what they’d learned under advisement.

Meanwhile, Tisbury’s finance committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to authorize the transfer of $25,000 from the town’s reserve fund for use by the Tisbury School Building Committee. The building voted unanimously to request the funds on Jan. 6 and the select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize the request.

Harold Chapdeliane, building committee chair, told his fellow committee members on Jan. 6 that the money was for “voter outreach and education” for the purposes of showcasing the Tisbury School addition and renovation project. The prospective endeavor has an estimated price tag of $53.2 million, $55 million when relocation of students during construction is factored in.

Massachusetts campaign finance law forbids the use of public resources for political purposes. With that in mind, the select board heard from town counsel David Doneski Tuesday night on whether there was any legal jeopardy in authorizing funds relative to a project that will likely hinge on a ballot vote. Doneski said it would be “permissible” to use funds to inform the public on the progress of a project or “particular details of a project,” however he added that trying to influence voters wasn’t allowed.