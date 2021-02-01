Beach Road Weekend pulls the plug on 2021

Just weeks after getting preliminary approval of three dates in August for Beach Road Weekend in Vineyard Haven, promoter Adam Epstein has pulled the plug on the event, according to a press release.

“Due to the climate of uncertainty around live events and the global pandemic, Innovation Arts & Entertainment (IAE), the producer of Beach Road Weekend Music Festival, has made the difficult decision to move the event to August of 2022,” the release states. “The three-day music festival was set to take place this summer, Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. IAE plans to bring Beach Road Weekend back to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 with its largest, and most diverse lineup yet.”

After a successful first year, the second year and third years of Beach Road Weekend have been sidelined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the slow rollout of the vaccine and the recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States, we feel that it would not be safe for our fans, our staff, our musicians and the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to welcome thousands of people to the festival in August,” Epstein, a Vineyard Haven resident, said in the release. “We are actively talking with artist managers and agents and working with the hospitality industry on the Island to create travel packages now, so that we can bring you an incredible event when we return in 2022.”

In the release, Epstein indicates he will request time on the select board’s next agenda to talk about 2022 dates for the event. “We want to get a quick start creating the critical local partnerships with the Island’s hospitality industry and the representatives of the desired musicians and artists, so we can secure the best acts planning to tour next summer,” Epstein said in the release. “With the pent up demand from a lack of live shows over the past year, we expect Beach Road Weekend to become a celebration of all that we’ve done without during the pandemic.”