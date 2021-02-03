Chilmark: Pathways book project

Ch Ch Ch Chilmark has been very chilly, though not yet dropping to single digits. Ice has meant skating, ice hockey, ice boating, and still surfers out for a good ride, bike riders at the beach, kite surfers, SUPers, dogs in coats, masked families, unmasked families, hikers, joggers, horseback riders, farmers and fishermen doing what they do outdoors. I moved wood before the storm, stacking it outside the back door in time for wet and cold days. I make soup weekly and am enjoying sharing a Laura Magden Denman-led cleanse with my son.

Have you filled out the annual town census? You can scan or take a photo and email the signed form to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov or drop the form in either of the drop boxes outside of the town hall doorway at 401 Middle Road. You can mail the form to the town clerk. If you do not receive an annual town census (street listing) form in the mail by Feb. 28, please contact the town clerk.

If you missed the Chilmark Fire House & Tri-Town EMT Building Committee forum you can access the pdf about the new designs at bit.ly/3to2bk3.

Attend Pathways Arts Book Project Think Tank on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 pm (6:30 pm to schmooze) see pathwaysmv.org/pathways-book-project-3/. Join Lisanna Wallance for Natural Stress Relief and Sleep Magic on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 pm. Register at bit.ly/3qNF9Rk

and receive a Zoom link. Please know recordings will be available online. See the virtual art exhibitions of Darcie Lee Hanaway’s paintings, Beth Parker’s paintings, and Annette Sandrock’s photography from her recent poetry book at PathwaysMV.org.

The Yard begins virtual programming with the Gottabees’ ScreenPLAY for families every Saturday in February at 3 pm. Learn more and RSVP here, app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=yard.

The Chilmark library hosts Papermaking: From Utility to Art with May Babcock on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 5 pm. To sign up for the Zoom invite, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Polar Bear on Feb.4, Heart Bouquet on Feb. 11, Heart Caterpillar on Feb. 18, and Heart Buddy on Feb. 25. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org/.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 12:30 pm join Chilmark resident Neil Rantoul for a pre-recorded virtual program about his photography exhibit at the M.V. Museum. See mvmuseum.org/event/rantoul/ for more info and a link to the program.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

