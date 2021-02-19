65+ Vaccine sign up to open at 8 am 

Martha’s Vineyard individuals aged 65 and older and those with two or more chronic health conditions, including asthma, will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 am.

Individuals will not be notified via Patient Gateway and must sign up through the hospital’s website. Sign ups begin “around 8 am” on a rolling basis, according to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre.

Eligible individuals can follow these steps on Saturday:

Go to hospital website at mvhospital.org/patients_and_visitor/covid-19-updates

Click the “COVID Vaccine Open Scheduling” link on the webpage.

Confirm your eligibility by selecting “yes” after you attest that you belong to a current priority group.

If you are eligible, select “Martha’s Vineyard Hospital” as a location.

Schedule your appointment during an available time slot.

Review information to ensure it is correct and then select “schedule it.”

Hospital officials stressed that people will need to be patient and that eligible individuals may have to wait up to a month for an appointment, depending on supply from the federal government.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported two new cases of COVID-19 both from TestMV.

The hospital has conducted 13,533 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 643 have tested positive, 12,873 negative, and 17 are pending results.

As of Friday, TestMV has conducted 33,112 tests since June. Of those, 253 have tested positive, 32,168 negative, and 691 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 428 tests, of which one has come back positive, 418 negative and nine pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 4,339 individuals. Of those three have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week.

There are 34 active cases on the Island, according to an expanded Friday report from the boards of health—a decline from 36 active cases the previous week.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 815 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and mid-October.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, have also been reported.

New clusters were reported last week, with a five-case cluster at the hospital, and a four-case cluster at Project Headway.