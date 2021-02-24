Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

This week’s column aims to provide some answers around COVID-19 and clarify some elements about the vaccine and the vaccination rollout in Massachusetts. The information presented is based on available information via Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Massachusetts state website.

Who can currently register to get vaccinated in Massachusetts, and where on-Island can you get the vaccine?

People in Phase 1 (police officers, first responders, health care workers, and folks in long-term care facilities), individuals age 75 and older, individuals age 65-74, individuals with two or more certain medical conditions such as cancer, pregnancy, moderate to severe asthma, Down Syndrome, and type 2 diabetes mellitus, as well as residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing. The only place to get a vaccine on the Island is at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

How can I register to get the vaccine at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital?

New vaccine appointments for the week of Monday, March 1, to Friday, March 5, will become available on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 8 am. If you use Patient Gateway, all you need is your login credentials. If you need assistance, please call the MVH Call Center at 508-684-4500.

What do I do once I have booked an appointment to get vaccinated?

Be on time for your appointment as the hospital has limited space, but also do not show up too early. Once you get to the hospital to receive your vaccine, you will have to follow specific mandatory protocols:

Everyone must wear an approved hospital mask when in the hospital. Masks or face coverings that someone brings with them are not acceptable per the hospital’s safety protocols.

There will be a screening process when you arrive at the hospital, which will include a few questions, such as if the individual is feeling well or has a cough.

You will be asked to sanitize your hands when you arrive.

What are the vaccines currently available in the United States?

Moderna and Pfizer

Is it still okay to only wear just one mask?

Yes, if you make sure your mask fits snugly over your nose, mouth, and chin. Preferably that masks have multiple layers. However, per CDC’s guidance, we should double mask, which essentially gives folks multi-layers (fewer droplets in/out of your mask). Wear one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. Do not combine a KN95 mask with any other mask and only use one KN95 mask at a time.

For how long will we still have to wear masks?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for COVID-19, Americans will still be wearing masks likely until 2022.

What will change in behavior after you are fully vaccinated?

Everyone needs to continue to utilize all the tools available to help stop the pandemic. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around other people, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands frequently.