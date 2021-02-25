Edgartown secures $1 million for wharf project

The Town of Edgartown secured a $1 million grant to fund part of its $3 million Memorial Wharf waterfront rehabilitation project.

The grant will help the town replace portions of the wharf and pier that have reached the end of their service life and give maintenance to other structural elements that need service.

The grant is part of $3.8 million in Seaport Economic Council Grants given to nine projects in eight communities across the state. The grants support coastal communities with working waterfronts, local tourism, coastal resilience, and maritime innovation. The grants were approved Wednesday.

The rest of the project will need to be funded by town voters at annual town meeting. Voters will decide on spending $2 million through a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion at the ballot box.