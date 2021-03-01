Edgartown shifts town meetings to May 22

The Edgartown board of selectmen voted Monday to move the annual and special town meeting date, originally scheduled for April to May 22.

Town administrator James Hagerty said at Monday’s meeting of the board of selectmen that, based on the plan details from last year’s meetings, having the upcoming meeting at the Edgartown School will make the most sense, with COVID precautions still in full effect. Once again, the town will use tents.

Hagerty said he would work to confirm the meeting date with the school.

Additionally, he said there will be a special election for a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion related to the $3 million Memorial Wharf waterfront rehabilitation project that will be held after the May meetings. For that project, Edgartown recently secured a $1 million state grant.

Traditionally, town voters would decide on the debt exclusion on April 3, during the regular election.

Edgartown town clerk Karen Medeiros said it will cost close to $3,000 to do a special election, and doesn’t want to go over budget.

Hagerty assured the board that there are multiple ways to fund additional hours for the town clerk through a reserve fund or line item transfer.

“I think in the big picture, spending $3,000 to talk about $3.5 million is money well-spent,” Hagerty said.

In other business, the town mooring reservation system was slammed upon opening for the first time Monday morning, with 3,500 people trying to reserve spaces all at once for the upcoming busy season.

Hagerty said the system was so overloaded that “it completely crashed.”

“This might be indicative of how the summer is going to be,” he said.

The board also appointed selectman Michael Donaroma to serve as the Edgartown representative on the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank (CCMVHB).

The coalition is looking to create warrant articles for a housing bank in each town, and support state legislation that would allow towns and regions in Massachusetts to create housing banks funded by up to a 2 percent transfer fee on real estate transactions over a certain amount.