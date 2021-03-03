Oak Bluffs: M.V. Chamber Music Society

Another rainy Monday as I look out the window at the overcast sky. When I go out to call Doddle to come in for breakfast, instead of finding him waiting at the door, I hear a meek meow sound coming from under the porch floor. It means that once again the cat Doodle has decided to find a break in the lattice work and hide under the porch floor with his buddies the skunks. Unfortunately, the water coming from the gutter down spout pools by his egress location and he is reluctant to get his paws wet by leaving. He had done this once before and so we know the routine and can’t help but wonder why he has done it again. So out comes the flashlight and bag of treats to shake and tempt him to come out. He finally crawls on his belly and speeds towards the front door to safety, food, and a drier environment.

In the midst of this crisis, I went to the hospital to get my first dose of the COVID vaccine. It all went very smoothly and once I waited the required 15 minutes after the shot to monitor any possible reactions, I was soon home again. I was even given an appointment to receive the second dose, which I did not expect to be able to do so easily.

If you have not yet done so, I encourage you to view the documentary film “On Island.” It is a film that openly and honestly presents the problem of substance abuse on our Island and the widespread net of problems it spreads out over more than just the user. You will see many familiar faces who discuss the challenges they face on a daily basis. The film sheds light on the year-round challenges and hopefully will mobilize the community to proactively embrace positive change. Go to onislandmv.org to watch the film and find out how you can get involved.

Please continue to wear masks, socially distance, and keep in touch with family and friends by phone or however you can safely do so. Numbers of COVID infections are now starting to come down so please let’s continue to behave in the safest of ways, which seems to have the best results.

A friendly reminder that Wednesday, March 10, is a staff development day so school will be dismissed at noon.

Clothes to Go at the United Methodist Christ Mission Center, Stone Church, in Vineyard Haven is open on Saturdays from 11 am to 1 pm. To schedule a visit go to clothes-to-go.appointlet.com.

Free rides to get vaccinated are available to people with inoculation appointments. The Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority is offering complimentary transportation to and from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. You may either tell the driver your destination or call the VTA office at 508-693-9440 and press 1 for additional information. The VTA will also get you to the Island Food Pantry, now located at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Just follow the same instructions and during April’s school vacation week, kids and any accompanying caregivers, again get free VTA service to fun activities throughout the Island.

Oak Bluffs author Tom Dresser’s website thomasdresser.com has been redesigned by his daughter Jill to make it more user friendly. His black humor novel “We’ve All Got Issues,” written in 2003, is now available on Amazon and also on Kindle.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society has an exciting new concert premiering March 20 with a quartet of young musicians from the New England Conservatory of Music. They are Geneva Lewis and Zenas Hsu on violin, Eunghee Cho, Cello, and Zhanbo Zheng, viola. This will be a virtual concert available exclusively on their new Youtube channel.

We send birthday smiles for the month of March to Woodside Village residents, Austin Cargill, John Ellis, Michael Haydn, and William Thorp. Birthday smiles to Marguerite Cogliano on March 5, Akinah Moreis Gonzalez on the 6th, Bill Rankin on the 8th, Vicky White on the 10th, and Cindy Krauss on March 11.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

