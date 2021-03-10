Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation.

This week’s column brings information regarding the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, which is the only place on the Island administering the COVID-19 vaccines. Thank you so much to Marissa Lefebvre for answering my questions.

If someone doesn’t have insurance, what’s the protocol for them to get the vaccine?

If someone doesn’t have insurance, they can still get the vaccine. We will not deny anyone a vaccine based on insurance status.

Will folks have to show ID and proof of medical conditions, Island proof of address (if they don’t have a driver’s license, only a passport, what other proof of address could they provide)?

When people come in for their appointment, we do not ask for any form of ID, proof of address, or proof of medical conditions. When people schedule their appointment, we ask that they respond truthfully to questions asking if they qualify for the vaccine such as age, medical conditions, occupation, etc. It is based on the honor system.

Are there systems in place to help individuals who are not proficient in English with booking appointments?

Our call center is able to book appointments for non-English-speaking community members using our AT&T language line. It provides medical interpretation, and is available 24/7. Agents in our call center will use this resource if the caller does not speak English.

Is the hospital accepting volunteers who would like to help schedule Brazilian Islanders to take the vaccine, or to be there for appointments if folks have questions? Or are there interpreters provided by the hospital who will assist people whose first language is not English?

We are not accepting volunteers onsite at MVH, as interpreters need to be certified medical interpreters. We also use the language line for in-person interpretation needs to assist those whose first language is not English.

We are also hiring many positions for the vaccine clinic — both clinical and nonclinical (visit bit.ly/3elajMW to find out more).

We encourage anyone who is bilingual or a certified medical interpreter to apply.

Here is a well-written pamphlet in Portuguese (bit.ly/30kEyLT) from Mass General Brigham with more information regarding the vaccine. If you would like to access the M.V. Hospital in Portuguese, please visit mvhospital.org.