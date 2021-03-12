First teachers get their shots

1 of 10

More than 250 public school employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic held by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Thursday night. The clinic was the first of two expected to vaccinate the bulk of the employees for the public schools against the virus.

“The vaccine clinic went very well last evening,” Marissa Lefebvre wrote in an email. “In total, 257 public school staff members were vaccinated.”

While getting teachers vaccinated has been a bone of contention between the governor and teachers union off-Island, the hospital and schools have cooperated on-Island.

Meanwhile, the hospital will open up for sign-ups for next week for people 65 and older, as well as folks with two or more chronic medical conditions.

According to the hospital website, the portal will open up at 8 am for new appointments scheduled for March 16 and 17. Then on Monday at 5 pm, more appointments will be available for March 18, 19 and 20.

Those looking to sign up can click the yellow bar at the top of the hospital’s website to get right to the form.

Overall, since the vaccine rollout began on-Island, the hospital has administered nearly 8,000 first and second doses — 5,354 first doses and 2,434 second doses.