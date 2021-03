Edward Walter Larkosh passed away on March 14, 2021, at his home in East Providence, R.I.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, at 12:30 pm, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.