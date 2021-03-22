Over 60, grocery workers, and others eligible for vaccines

Eligibility for vaccines expanded Monday with individuals aged 60 and over, workers in transit, grocery stores, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers now able to sign up.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will open its sign-up portal at 5 pm Monday for another round of appointments for March 25, 26, and 27. On Saturday, March 27, eligible individuals can sign up at 8 am for appointments on March 30 and 31.

The next eligible cohort will be on April 5 for individuals aged 55 and over, and those with one chronic health condition. The general public, 16 and older, becomes eligible on April 19, according to the plan announced by Gov. Charlie Baker last week.

Sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital filled up in 10 minutes Saturday morning with 81 first dose appointments made for March 22, 23, and 24.

In addition to the first dose appointments, the hospital has 838 second dose appointments scheduled for this week.

Martha’s Vineyard has seen a significant drop in confirmed cases of COVID-19 since highs in new cases at the beginning of the year. The Island averaged one case of COVID-19 per day for the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts advanced to step one of phase four Monday. The new phase allows sports venues such as Fenway Park and TD Garden to reopen with limited capacities. Restrictions on out-of-state travel are also reduced particularly with those who have been vaccinated.

This story will be updated with current COVID data at 5 pm.