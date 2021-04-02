Grand jury could hear Reagan case

Alleged kidnapper Felix Reagan came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes remotely Friday morning for a pretrial conference and faced the likelihood charges against him will go to a grand jury. Robert Nolan, Reagan’s attorney, told Judge Barnes he continued to aim for a “global resolution” to the charges against his client. Nolan previously expressed a desire for a “global resolution,” on March 5 and the court hoped to see a proposal by Friday. However, Nolan said that prospect may be in jeopardy because the Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office appears to be preparing to convene a grand jury.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Palozzolo said that was true.

“So if he gets indicted the case will go to superior court,” Palozzolo said.

He went on to say if Reagan isn’t indicted, he expects to arrive at a resolution for Reagan’s charges.

Reagan remains held at the Dukes County jail following a Jan. 8 dangerousness hearing where he was ordered held for up to 120 days. That hearing stemmed from charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering at night, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (butcher knife). Reagan previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, plus a charge of possession of a Class B drug. Not long after the alleged kidnapping, Reagan was flushed from a house with chemical irritant rounds and arrested, according to a police report. Prior to that, during a standoff with the Vineyard’s tactical team, Reagan allegedly taunted police and made references to “suicide by cop,” according to a police report.

Reagan’s kidnapping and associated charges aren’t his only brushes with law enforcement. In 2016 he received widespread media attention for property destruction and animal abuse after he allegedly broke into an Oak Bluffs home and painted the homeowners’ dog purple. He was convicted of animal cruelty, according to court records.

With the expectation the court would know one way or another what the disposition of Reagan’s case would be, Judge Barnes set his next court appearance for May 3.