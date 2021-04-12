73 COVID cases last week

An additional 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday brought last week’s total number of cases to 73 — 51 from the hospital, 18 at TestMV, two from school testing, and two from other providers.

This comes a week after the Island reported a significant spike of 101 confirmed cases and as officials at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital confirmed Friday the B.117 COVID variant, known as the UK variant, has been detected on the Island.

According to a report from the boards of health, of the 73 cases reported between April 4 and April 10, 54 were symptomatic. The majority of new cases were individuals 40 years old and below.

The Island has had eight clusters in total with King’s Barbershop (two staff, two customers, and four family members), Shirley’s Hardware (all six employees), and the Barn Bowl & Bistro (six staff and three family members) reported in the last two weeks. The other clusters were an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), M.V. Hospital (five cases), and Project Headway (four cases).

A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.

Shirley’s Hardware has reopened for business with the Barn set to reopen Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the hospital has administered a total of over 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines — 7,742 first doses and 6,341 second doses.

Vaccine eligibility opens for everyone over the age of 16 on Patriot’s Day, April 19. Appointments for those over the age of 16 can be booked on Saturday, April 17, at 8 am via the hospital website.

Vaccine appointments are currently open to those over the age of 55, individuals over 18 with one chronic health condition, adults working in public and private senior housing, K-12 educators and staff, childcare workers, and workers in the following categories: restaurants, cafes, food, agriculture, retail, food service, grocery, convenience stores, food pantries, transit, public works, sanitation, public health, the court system, and funeral services.

Testing data

There have been 1,170 total confirmed cases on Martha’s Vineyard since testing began in March of 2020 with 416 cases or 36 percent, linked to at least one other case. Of the total cases 589 are male and 581 are female.

In total, the hospital has conducted 16,019 tests with 827 positives, 15,230 negatives, and 60 pending results.

TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 36,474 tests, with 308 positive results, 35,843 negative results, and 323 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 444 self-administered tests, of which one has come back positive, 441 negative, and two pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 10,464 tests. Of those, nine have tested positive.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.