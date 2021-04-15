Two Island towns head to the polls

The town of Oak Bluffs is holding its annual town election today with polls opening at 10 am and closing at 7 pm. In West Tisbury polls opened at 7 am and close at 8 pm at Fire Station No. 2 on State Road.

Oak Bluffs residents can cast their ballots at the Oak Bluffs Public Library. Construction vehicles doing work on the new town hall have been moved to allow for easy access for voters off School Street.

The only contested race in Oak Bluffs on this year’s ballot is for two open seats on the town’s select board. Incumbent Jason Balboni and newcomers Rich Michelson and Emma Green-Beach are in the running. The Times asked each candidate their views on various town issues.

Balboni, the current chair of the town’s executive board, is seeking a second term, having first been elected in 2018. Balboni ran Balboni Appliance Service in Oak Bluffs, and has served on the town’s finance and advisory committee and personnel board.

Green-Beach is a shellfish biologist, and the executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group. She is a former Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellow.

Michelson last ran for the select board in 2018, but was third in voting behind Greg Coogan, who is not seeking re-election, and Balboni. He is a former EMT and a former Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission member.

The town election is being held ahead of annual town meeting in Oak Bluffs, due to the ongoing pandemic. The town will hold its annual town meeting on May 15 at noon outside at the Tabernacle.

West Tisbury has no competitive elections. Select board member Jeff “Skipper” Manter is running unopposed as is town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells and town moderator Dan Waters. West Tisbury’s annual town election is May 18 at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. The meeting begins at 5 pm and a special town meeting begins 10 minutes earlier at 4:50 pm.