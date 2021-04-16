28 new COVID cases Friday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Friday for a total of 68 since Sunday.

Due to the rise in confirmed cases over the past two weeks, the boards of health are publishing new confirmed cases each day and will release an expanded report on Mondays.

Of Friday’s new cases, 21 were from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and seven from TestMV.

The rise in cases over the past three weeks comes as the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone over the age of 16. Eligibility expands on Patriot’s Day, April 19. Appointments for those over the age of 16 can be booked on Saturday, April 17, at 8 am via the hospital website. Only 400 appointments will be opened on Saturday.

Following Saturday, additional appointments will be available on Monday April 19, at 5 pm.

The hospital has administered a total of more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines — 8,375 first doses and 6,341 second doses.

The hospital is also conducting its own testing for COVID variants. Last week, hospital officials confirmed three cases of the B.117 COVID variant, known as the U.K. variant, have been detected on the Island. Additional samples are being tested for the P.1 variant from individuals that recently traveled to Brazil.