Vaccine eligibility expands to all over 16

There were 77 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 between April 10 and 17, according to the boards of health.

The rise in cases over the past three weeks comes as the state expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone over the age of 16 on Monday. Appointments will be available at 5 pm on Monday, April 19 and Saturday, April 24 at 8 am via the hospital website.

The hospital has administered a total of more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines — 8,527 first doses and 6,472 second doses.

The 77 cases is slightly more than the 73 from the week before, but still below the 101 confirmed cases the week of April 3. Of last week’s cases, 41 were symptomatic,

The majority of the cases last week were from people in their 30s with 31 cases and 40s with 14 cases.

In total there have been 1,247 cases reported on Martha’s Vineyard since March of 2020.

The hospital has conducted 16,572 tests with 891 positives, 15,629 negatives, and 44 pending results. Currently two patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital could not immediately be reached for comment on their condition.

TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 36,958 tests, with 321 positive results, 36,303 negative results, and 334 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 444 self-administered tests, of which one has come back positive, 441 negative, and two pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 11,320 tests. Of those, 11 have tested positive.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

The hospital is also conducting its own testing for COVID variants. Last week, hospital officials confirmed three cases of the B.117 COVID variant, known as the U.K. variant, have been detected on the Island. Additional samples are being tested for the P.1 variant from individuals that recently traveled to Brazil.

The Island has had eight clusters in total with King’s Barbershop (two staff, two customers, and four family members), Shirley’s Hardware (all six employees), and the Barn Bowl & Bistro (six staff and three family members) reported in the last two weeks. The other clusters were an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), M.V. Hospital (five cases), and Project Headway (four cases).