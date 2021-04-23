Moran further defends proposed SSA amendment

At a meeting of the Falmouth Transportation Management Committee (TMC) Thursday, State Senator Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, doubled down on her proposed legislation that would strip the Vineyard and Nantucket of their supermajority voting powers on the Steamship Authority Board.

Moran’s bill would require at least one mainland board member (Barnstable, Falmouth, or New Bedford) to support a vote for it to pass. If all three mainland board members failed to support a vote, a given item couldn’t pass. Presently the Vineyard and Nantucket combined have a supermajority voting bloc. The Islands’ votes are sufficient to pass or deny any given vote on the SSA board.

Moran is the State Senator representing the Plymouth and Barnstable senatorial district in the Massachusetts General Court. The district includes Falmouth, Warren, and Sandwich, as well as towns in Plymouth County.

Moran said her bill would create a fairer system so neither the Islands, nor the mainland districts could unilaterally agree on a measure without reaching a compromise.

In response to concerns over Island communities being responsible for future operating deficits or other fiscal obligations, Moran said “this legislation does not change the financial responsibilities or cost allocations of the towns.”

The proposed amendment to the SSA’s enabling act is creating consternation among Island representatives who worry that the amendment will reduce their control over the lifeline service.

While Martha’s Vineyard representatives are calling the proposed amendment divisive, Moran said the existing system that provides supermajority to the two Island communities makes it such that the mainland towns don’t feel they are being heard.

After serving on the Falmouth select board for a number of years, Moran said, she learned “very acutely” how difficult it is to even have discussions concerning the SSA, when Nantucket and Dukes County can pass or defeat any motion put forward.

“I’ve certainly experienced time and time again the divisiveness with the frustration of folks that the weighted vote left them powerless. Going forward, it’s a starting point to be able to have a real back and forth productive discourse,” Moran said. “My bill creates mechanisms to ensure conversation and compromise — it actually requires that we work together to create solutions that work for all.”

She added that, as the replacement of both the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges loom on the horizon, it is important for broad conversations to be had between mainland and Island communities that will both be greatly affected by the undertaking.

While special counsel for the SSA, Steve Sayers, said he appreciates Moran’s sentiment, he expressed frustration that Island residents weren’t included in the initial conversation before filing the amendment.

He noted that, while the bill may have good intentions, it “does not truly appreciate the reality of the Island situation.”

Since folks who live in Dukes and Nantucket County rely on the ferry service as their sole source of food, medical supplies, gasoline, heating oil, and most other goods, Sayers said the Islands should have more voting power.

“Let’s say they decide that the mainland communities each should get a million dollars in reparations or subsidies from the Steamship Authority — they can pull together the three of them and stop all action by the Authority, on any and every issue. On bond issues, on operating schedules,” Sayers said. “It’s scary to Islanders.”

Sayers quoted a 1953 ruling of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, Barnstable, saying “it is further apparent that steamboat service is vital to the economic survival of the islands at all seasons, but is not a matter of life or death to either Falmouth or [other mainland municipalities].”

Sayers said that, if for any reason the mainland communities “hold the line” on a decision affecting the Islands, those communities will feel that “they are being held hostage.”

“They would be in a truly scary situation of having either completely disrupted service or inadequate service, even for a short period of time. It could literally be a matter of life or death,” he said.

Apart from reducing the voting power of the islands, Sayers said a legislation change with such overarching implications for Dukes and Nantucket residents should have been discussed with those stakeholders prior to filing the amendment.

TMC chair, Ed DeWitt, said Moran is Falmouth’s Senator, and he believes it appropriate for her to broach the topic in this forum.

“I think she [Moran] is willing to talk to people from the islands about it. I think It’s a little unfair to say we didn’t invite people from the Vineyard — the Vineyard doesn’t normally invite us to their meetings.”

Moran said she encourages Islanders to reach out to her via email, and engage in public meetings related to the legislation, such as the TMC meeting.

“This is an open meeting that folks are invited to, all the comments will be included in the record,” she said. “This is the conversation we are having now.”

Regarding Sayers’ position that the three mainland towns could make a deleterious decision to change the financial obligations of the islands, Moran said she doesn’t “see the math” that would allow for any kind of unilateral decision.

“Right now, the mainland towns don’t feel like they are being listened to, so this is an effort to try and have more parity in those conversations going forward,” she said.