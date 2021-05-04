Charging station planned for Edgartown park and ride

Edgartown’s energy committee aims to install electric vehicle chargers at the town’s park and ride lot. Edgartown energy committee chair Alan Strahler came before the select board Monday afternoon to pitch a warrant article meant to fund the chargers.

Strahler said voters will be asked to approve a $26,000 appropriation, half of which will be used to buy charging hardware while the other half will be used to cover costs associated with the chargers over a five-year period. Users will pay “about 22 cents per kilowatt hour,” he said and will do so via an app.

“In general we want to provide support for town residents with EVs and hybrids for faster accessible charging and we want to encourage visitors to drive their electric vehicles to Edgartown,” he said.

Strahler also pointed out to the board the charging stations will elevate the town’s reputation on mitigating climate change by promoting zero emission vehicles.

The board thanked Strahler for his presentation and did not pose any questions.

In other business, the board held a moment of silence for longtime for town administrator Peter Bettencourt who recently passed away.