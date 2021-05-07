For Vineyard Wind 1, one last hurdle

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is close to issuing a record of decision for Vineyard Wind 1. This is the last major step before work on the 62 turbine offshore wind farm project commences. In a statement to The Times, BOEM wrote that a review through the lens of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) is the only thing left before the record of decision can issue.

“Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) requires federal agencies to consider the effects on historic properties of projects they carry out, assist, fund, permit, license, or approve throughout the country,” the agency stated. “If a federal or federally-assisted project has the potential to affect historic properties, a Section 106 review will take place. In this case, the federal undertaking is to approve, approve with conditions, or disapprove the Construction and Operations Plan submitted by Vineyard Wind, LLC for a wind energy development project southwest of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

Among the things beneath the ocean that must be considered in the Section 106 review are shipwrecks and Native American archeological sites.

“BOEM is in the process of completing its review of the Vineyard Wind 1 Construction and Operations Plan under Section 106 of the NHPA,” the agency stated. “BOEM has sought to resolve adverse effects to historic properties, which includes measures to avoid, minimize, and mitigate adverse effects to potentially significant shipwrecks and debris fields; buildings, structures, and districts; Tribal traditional cultural properties; and submerged ancient landform features. Signatories to the Memorandum of Agreement include the Massachusetts State Historic Preservation Officer at the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Vineyard Wind, LLC, and BOEM.”

“We want to make sure we thoroughly review the project before we make a decision on it,” BOEM spokesman Stephen Boutwell said.