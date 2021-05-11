Vineyard Wind 1 is go

The federal government gave the greenlight to Vineyard WInd 1 on Tuesday. The news was released from the federal Department of the Interior Tuesday morning.

“Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today announced approval of the construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project — the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States,” the release states. “The Secretaries were joined in the announcement by labor leaders who have been working to ensure that the project is built and maintained by union labor.”

The 62-turbine offshore wind farm is expected to generate numerous jobs, including on the Vineyard with a operations and maintenance facility planned in Vineyard Haven that is expected to employ a number of homegrown wind farm technicians.

“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said through the release. “The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the Administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combating climate change and powering our nation. Today is one of many actions we are determined to take to open the doors of economic opportunity to more Americans.”

“Today’s offshore wind project announcement demonstrates that we can fight the climate crisis, while creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our competitiveness at home and abroad,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said through a release. “This project is an example of the investments we need to achieve the Biden-Harris administration’s ambitious climate goals, and I’m proud to be part of the team leading the charge on offshore wind.”

