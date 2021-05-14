Vaccine bus announces Vineyard schedule

A medically-equipped vaccine bus offering free walk-up COVID-19 vaccines will be on-Island Saturday.

The bus will make its first stop at the Portuguese American Club in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to 1 pm and then drive over to the TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 2 to 6 pm.

The bus will be on-Island through Wednesday, May 19. A schedule is still being worked out for the other days.

No registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome. Medical personnel will include English- and Portuguese-speaking staff. Following Saturday, the bus is expected to include early morning hours down-Island to serve tradespeople, weekends at places of worship, the TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and possibly Island schools for children between the ages of 12 and 17 with parental or guardian consent.

The bus includes onboard refrigeration, as well as six separate vaccination stations. Vaccines offered are Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.