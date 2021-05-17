O.B. police officer assaulted in barroom melee

Trevor Maciel was charged for his role in a brawl at the Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs early Sunday morning.

During his arraignment before Edgartown District Court Judge Edward Lynch Monday morning, Maciel pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police investigation, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. A formal reading of the charges was waived, however Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Daniel Cassidy, who was one of the officers who responded to the incident, relayed the charges to The Times in a telephone interview. Sgt. Cassidy said Maciel allegedly punched Officer Seth Harlow in the face and attacked Harlow in other ways that damaged his radio and uniform.

During the midnight hour, Sgt. Cassidy said Oak Bluffs Police were monitoring the closure of Circuit Avenue bars. Cassidy described the volume of people out that night as the largest in recent memory. At some point he said officers overhead a chant “fight, fight, fight” emanating from the Cardboard Box. By the time officers made their way down into the bar, the fight appeared over and a person with a “bleeding face” was escorted out but wasn’t transported by ambulance. While in the process of gathering information, Cassidy said Harlow was assaulted by Maciel. Maciel allegedly ruined Officer Harlow’s radio and ripped off his lapel insignia during the attack. Cassidy alleged Maciel only stopped when the officer threatened to use his taser. Maciel was subsequently arrested.

Cassidy said Trevor’s father, Troy Maciel was present but hasn’t been charged with anything. Cassidy did not identify the individual who exited bloodied nor who may have assaulted that person. He said the person who was bloodied reported leaving a bathroom and being punched.

Trevor Maceil and his father Troy recently were the subject of a proceeding before the Edgartown Board of Health. After a bill dispute, the Maciels returned to a septic system they had recently pumped out and pumped septage back into the system. Their company was hit with a $500 fine and given a 15-day suspension by the board.

On Monday, Judge Lynch allowed a motion to preserve evidence made by Maciel’s attorney, Robb Moriarty.

Maciel was released on $300 bail and is expected back in court on July 2 for a pretrial hearing.