Hospital pushes for more vaccine sign-ups

Officials at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital are encouraging those who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to get one.

Speaking to reporters via a conference call Wednesday, hospital president and chief executive officer Denise Schepici and hospital chief nurse and chief operating officer Claire Seguin said that even as the state lifts restrictions, the virus is still among us.

Schepici said vaccinations are beginning to level out, which is normal for immunization programs. Of all Dukes County residents, 79 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 56 percent are fully vaccinated. In total, the hospital has administered more than 22,000 vaccines — 12,583 first doses and 9,996 second doses.

She urged those who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment with the hospital. “Fully vaccinated is the key to get back to some degree of normalcy,” Schepici said. “Anyone who has not received their shot or shots, depending on the vaccine, sign up now. We have plenty of vaccines and plenty of appointments.” She said this was important as the Island opens up for the summer, especially since the Steamship Authority is seeing a significant increase in ferry reservations.

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-related restrictions and capacity limits for businesses will be lifted on May 29.

Both Schepici and Seguin said they were supportive of Gov. Charlie Baker’s guidance, but Schepici was still concerned about the hospital’s capacity. “It’s going to be a booming summer, and the hospital is small. I just do worry about it. It’s summertime, right, we’re busy anyway,” Schepici said. “If people are coming over and they’re not vaccinated, or we see increased transmission, it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m remaining cautiously optimistic that everybody wants to have a great summer, and they’re going to use good common sense.”

The hospital is continuing its COVID-variant testing with the state epidemiologist. No new variants have been detected on the Island since B117, also known as the U.K. variant, was reported in April. “There’s no sign of a new variant, but additional results are pending,” Seguin said.

This Friday, the hospital is holding a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic for those looking to get the one-and-done dose. To sign up for this clinic, people should book an appointment for Friday, May 21, via the hospital’s online sign-up portal.

Schepici was proud to announce the hospital’s efforts in administering second vaccine doses to a team of 36 oceanographers from the Washington School of Oceanography visiting the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. “I’m glad we could support this group, and it was a fun adventure for our vaccine crew at the hospital,” Schepici said.

The hospital began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 last week. As of 5 pm Tuesday, the hospital had vaccinated 121 teens in the new age range with the Pfizer vaccine. Schepici estimates that’s out of 600 eligible Island children. “This is another important step in preventing the spread,” Schepici said.

Meanwhile, the mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus wrapped up its final day of administering vaccines as The Times went to print Wednesday.

In four days, the bus administered 381 vaccines — 107 on Saturday, 59 on Sunday, 103 on Monday, and 112 on Tuesday. The bus offered both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, and is expected to return to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.