Parade is on, but why no street fair?

The Tisbury select board gave a thumbs-up to the American Legion’s plans for a Memorial Day parade. The parade will step off at 10:30 am from the Legion hall, and will end at the cemetery.

In an email, Jo Ann Murphy, Legion commander, wrote that the Avenue of Flags will be put up at 7:30 am. The Legion is serving box lunches after the parade, and in order not to have too many people inside, they’ll use a tent set up at the Tisbury School for seating.

“This year is more important than ever, after not being able to do anything last year,” Murphy wrote.

Meanwhile, select board members asked about other events. Select board member Jeff Kristal said he hoped that organizers of the annual street fair would reconsider their decision not to hold the event and, instead, would consider holding it later in the summer — especially in light of the town’s 350th anniversary. “I think it’s a shame not to have it,” he said.

In other business, the board approved writing a letter of support for Island Housing Trust’s application for a grant to help pay for alternative septic systems for its Kuehn’s Way development through the Rural Small Town Development Fund.

The board also acknowledged receiving the retirement letter of Police Chief Mark Saloio.

Town administrator Jay Grande said Saloio has committed to staying on through the summer season. (He actually set a date of Nov. 5 as his retirement date.)

Board members said nothing about Saloio’s performance, and expressed no regrets about his departure. There was no talk of what to do to replace Saloio. The town and Saloio had been in contract negotiations prior to the chief submitting his letter.

In a separate action, after a brief executive session, the board voted to release five of six executive minutes requested — some with redactions. There was no indication who made the request.