Cyber assault continues to plague Steamship

The Steamship Authority continues to reel from a ransomware attack on its digital infrastructure. With the ferry line’s reservation system and website crippled, staff have had to resort to pen and paper at ticket offices and can only accept cash. Nevertheless, there’s been no reduction in service, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

The attack was first reported by the SSA Wednesday morning.

In a statement to The Times Thursday, state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, reassured Islanders the lifeline remains unbroken.

“Following high profile hacks across the country, the attack on the Steamship Authority is another example of how vulnerable our infrastructure is to cyber criminals,” Fernandes said. “Fortunately for residents, the boats are still running and this critical lifeline remains intact as law enforcement gathers information about the source of the breach and determines next steps. Ultimately, more action must be taken to address vulnerabilities and prevent future attacks.”

The U.S. Coast Guard also reassured Islanders Thursday that the lifeline remains viable.

“The Coast Guard is continuing to work in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Security Unit and the FBI who have the lead on this incident. There has been no impact to the vessel’s safe operation, or the safety of its passengers,” Petty officer Amanda Wyrick emailed.