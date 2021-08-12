Dukes County population jumps by 25%

Dukes County’s year-round population now exceeds 20,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

According to the data, Dukes County’s population went from 16,535 in 2010 to 20,600 in 2020 — a 24.6 percent increase.

Keith Chatinover, a county commissioner who led the effort to get people counted on Martha’s Vineyard, said it’s a big deal that the population now exceeds 20,000.

“I think it confirms what I heard while I was leading this effort, which was that we had an undercount in 2010,” Chatinover told The Times. “This was the most concerted effort we’ve ever had on the Island to get people to take the census and it clearly paid off.”

State and federal grants are tied to population.

According to the data released on Thursday, the state’s population also increased over the past 10 years. Massachusetts has a total population of 331,449,281, up by 22,703,743 individuals, according to the data. In 2010, Massachusetts lost a congressional district because of a dip in the Bay State’s overall population.