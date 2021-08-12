Man who struck cruiser could face additional charge

A man charged by state police in connection to the February sideswiping of a Tisbury Police cruiser learned Thursday morning that he may face a stiffer charge than those already leveled against him. A dump truck operated by Reniclis Albino allegedly totaled the cruiser it hit on the Lagoon Pond Bridge and sent Tisbury Police Officer Patrick Souza to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries.

Albino came before Judge Edward Lynch in Edgartown District Court Thursday on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and an expired inspection sticker. Albino pleaded not guilty to those charges in June. Through a Portugeuse interpreter, Judge Lynch told Albino his charges don’t qualify for court appointed counsel. Albino resolved to represent himself. Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble told the court a new charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle was anticipated.

Judge Lynch told Albino an investigation “might result in a charge of operating to endanger” and for efficiency’s sake the matter would best be carried over until November.

Judge Lynch said hopefully by then “the investigation will be complete and we’ll know what exactly we’re dealing with.”

Albino’s next court date was scheduled for Nov. 4