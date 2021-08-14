Cardboard Box racial incident prompts public apology

The Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs has issued a public apology following an incident this week when a bouncer allegedly accused a Black woman of using a fake ID even though the ID was real.

The incident was detailed in a Tik Tok video that has since gone viral.

The Tik Tok video, which was posted on Wednesday by @tiktoksbyalexa detailed the incident.

The woman said she and her friends attempted to go to the Cardboard Box Tuesday night, but were stopped by a bouncer who said one of the friend’s IDs was fake.

“Instead of just running the ID like a normal person, he calls the cops to run it,” she said in the video, adding that the police officer warned her if the ID was fake she would be ticketed. After running the ID through a machine and seeing it was a real ID, the bouncer continued to insist the ID was fake.

“To make matters worse all the palm colored people were instigating the situation. Definitely leaving a terrible review,” she said in the video.

On Friday, the woman who posted the Tik Tok video said she was emailed an apology by the restaurant owners.

“I passed it on to my friend and she just said she would like to move on from this whole experience. With that being said, this whole experience was an unfortunate lesson for everyone involved,” she wrote in the video’s comments section. She said she would be removing the video.

The video has garnered over 21,000 views and 500 comments. Many comments deride the restaurant. The Cardboard Box responded to several comments detailing their attempts to contact the woman.

The woman who posted the video could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant summarized the video and said the woman whose ID was in question was treated with “disrespect, though she had done absolutely nothing wrong, when our security continued to insist that the ID was fake.”

The post went on to apologize for the incident.

“To begin, we unequivocally and without reservation apologize to the young women who were treated poorly at our establishment. A personal apology has been given, but we realize that a public apology is also called for,” the post says in part. “We also apologize for failing to be sure that all our staff is educated about what is appropriate, especially in incidents involving Black people, who are so often unjustly targeted both by law enforcement and those seeking to weaponize law enforcement against marginalized people.”

In a phone conversation with The Times, Cardboard Box owner Ben DeForest said the restaurant wanted to craft an appropriate response while understanding the incident.

“We are certainly very regretful and apologetic for how this young lady was treated and we’re going to have our staff further educated and our security staff further educated,” DeForest said.

He added that his wife, Erica DeForest, reached out to the women involved in the incident. DeForest also tried to comment on a Facebook post, but comments on the post were turned off.

“We’re grateful there’s seemingly some healing going on and some understanding,” DeForest said. “To sort of have to gain all the information we can gather about it post-incident is a challenge, but we did the best that we could. We have taken the time to hear everybody and understand we have to make some changes with procedures to getting into the bar. It’s our commitment for our staff to be educated and to truly do better.”

Security for Cardboard Box is done by Offshore Kinetics MV, a training and security consulting company. DeForest said he spoke with Offshore Kinetics owner, Michael Blake, to work on training his employees on how he sees fit.

“He is an African-American man, he is a security professional, he is a veteran, and the person who checked the ID is not caucasian so we will see what Mike’s determination is,” DeForest said.

Blake could not immediately be reached for comment.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake told The Times in a text message he had no yet read the police report, but was aware of the incident.