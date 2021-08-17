Farming with the Charter School 

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School is taking steps to integrate more farming techniques into their curriculum, hoping that skills students learn will translate into a wider Island knowledge of sustainable farming techniques.

Climate change planner for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Liz Durkee is planning a Climate Week in November to celebrate the Island’s commitment to climate action and resilience. Based on the Charter School’s work with experiential learning and working with several Island farms, the Charter School wanted to build off Climate Week.

“We thought, what if we could take it to the next level and use Climate Week as a springboard as an opportunity to bring different farmers together,” Charter School director Pete Steedman said. “Really, what we were hoping to ask them was what can schools do to help promote this idea of sustainability.”

Steedman said the goal was to go beyond gleaning and farm tours by using the Charter School’s project based learning to maximize relationships with local farmers. The school met with local farmers to begin the process of what teaching students could look like.

Representatives for several farms including Morning Glory Farm, Grey Barn & Farm, and Island Grown Initiative attended the discussion session. Other farms that will be included, but couldn’t attend the gathering at the Charter School are Native Earth Teaching Farm, Mermaid Farm, Trustees of Reservation, The Farm Institute, Slough Farm, and North Tabor Farm.

The discussion focused on what students can learn from local farmers. Steedman the focus would be on having students learn about thoughtful grocery shopping, composting techniques, and soil regeneration. Then students could bring those skills home.

All of these skills will be embedded in the Charter School’s curriculum and will become a part of the school’s International Baccalaureate Program (IB).

Currently, the school has one student in the IB program pursuing farming as a career. The student has signed up for soil management courses at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Additionally, the Charter School has seventh and eighth graders going out each week to connect with local farms.

“If those kids go out there and see how farms work, the practices, they take that home — lessons on composting, soil regeneration, and that can hopefully have a greater impact on the entire Island,” Steedman said.