Wait and see: Henri path becoming clearer

The path of Tropical Storm Henri is becoming clearer and it’s likely to make landfall further west than forecasters believed 24 hours ago and is expected to make landfall over Long Island, New York. Martha’s Vineyard remains under a hurricane watch and is in the “cone of uncertainty” as Henri is expected to make landfall as a category 1 storm with winds up to 75 mph.

Emergency officials spent much of their time Friday monitoring the storm. Harbormasters instructed mariners to pull boats from the water and canceled reservations for visitors. Islanders lined up for gas, crowded the liquor store, and made other preparations.

With its westward track, the storm is still expected to bring wind, rain, and a storm surge to the Island, but not to the extent it would have on its early path.

The path’s new direction had Peter Wells, operator of Chappy Ferry, changing his mind on what to do on Sunday. In an email to The Times, he wrote that he updated his warning signs because of the storm’s new path. “High winds may interrupt ferry service Sunday,” the sign reads.

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society says it will make a call on Sunday’s fair this morning.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker urged visitors to the Cape and Islands not to go because of the storm’s potential impact on the coastline.

The National Weather Service predicts sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph for areas on the outer perimeter of Henri. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is predicted. This weekend’s tides are astronomically high and low tides because of the full moon. Strong rip currents are expected all along the southern coast of New England as a result of the storm.

Henri’s expected landfall is 2 pm Sunday, but the effects of the storm will be felt by later today.

Late Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Planning Committee issued a press release urging all residents and visitors to “shelter in place starting Saturday and all day Sunday.”

The Steamship is diverting all of Saturday’s ferries through Vineyard Haven, but is not adding any ferries to assist in travelers getting off-Island. The ferry service has set up a special page on its website for Henri travel updates. https://www.steamshipauthority.com/Henri. While ferries are diverted from Oak Bluffs, the terminal remains open to assist with travelers trying to change reservations.

To report a power outage, call Eversource at 1-800-592-2000.

This is a developing story.